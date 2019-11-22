|
Jeanne Earlene Bollinger Strokes
York - Jeanne Earlene Bollinger Strokes age 79 departed to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Jeanne was born January 14,1940 to Earle Eugene Bollinger and Marcella Smith Bollinger in York, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Earle and Marcella.
Jeanne graduated from Delone Catholic High School and moved to the Northern Virginia area where she became a community leader. She organized several annual charity events to benefit the national children's hospital.
She began selling real estate and a was a top sales agent over the course of her career. She earned numerous awards and was a member of the Top producer and Million-dollar sales club for many years before Alzheimer's and Dementia set in.
Jeanne raised two great sons, and was most proud of their accomplishments. She was a loving mother and was known to spoil her grandchildren. Jean is survived by her four siblings, Barbara, Kim (Bill), Mary, and David (Deborah); two children, Matt Strokes and Chris Strokes; four grandchildren, Hope, Tyler, Fiona, and Jagger; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed for her infectious smile and care for others.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Friends and family can make a donation to the @ https://act.alz.org "In Memory of Jeanne Strokes".
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019