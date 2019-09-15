Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Jeanne Reck Eyer


1931 - 2019
Jeanne Reck Eyer Obituary
Jeanne Reck Eyer, 88, formerly of Littlestown, died Wed, Sept 11, at Colonial Manor, York. She was the widow of Gale J. Eyer who died Oct 16, 2001. Born March 24, 1931 in Littlestown, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Wilbur & Loretta (Kress) Reck. She was a 1949 Littlestown High School graduate. She was a mother and homemaker above all and had been a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Phreaner in Littlestown; a clothing buyer for May Pearl of Hanover; a Welcome Wagon representative and a teacher's assistant at LIU.

Surviving are her children: Dr. Michael G. Eyer of Abbottstown; Stephen W. Eyer of Littlestown; Thomas R. Eyer of Abbottstown; David C. Eyer of Willow Hill and Faye Ann Shank of Hanover; her grandchildren: Lauren Reyes, Christian Eyer, Brandon Eyer, Karrissa (Eyer) Lawrence, Caitlen Manzo, Dawna Faye Eyer, Amanda Witmer, Joshua Eyer, Justin Eyer, Ranae Haring and Pamela Lafollette; her 34 great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Jeanne was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Reck. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown where she sang on the choir. She recorded a record with her father who was in a band called Note Busters. Jeanne loved baking, singing, playing the piano and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Monday, Sept 16, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. S.A. Garrett and The Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Viewing is 10 -11 A.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Jeanne's name may sent to Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
