Jeffery Spangler
Hanover - Jeffrey L. Spangler, Sr., 59 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Cindy L. (Miller) Spangler.
Born February 19, 1960 in Hanover, he was a son of Kathryn R. (Kessler) Spangler of Hanover and the late Jay Benedict Spangler.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his children, Bobbie Jo Ellis of Bonneauville, Jeffrey L. Spangler, Jr. of Abbottstown, Billie Jo DiIulio and her husband Matthew of Littlestown, Matthew Thomas of Hanover, Amanda Thomas of Abbottstown, Emily Glatfelter and her husband Brett of Spring Grove; a brother, Phillip Spangler and his wife Mary of McSherrystown and 13 grandchildren.
Jeff retired from McManus Homes after 30+ years of custom home building; a job he loved. In his free time, he enjoyed working on his tractors, hunting and reading. He was a member of the the York-Adams 2 Cylinder Club and the Littlestown Eagles. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Jeffrey L. Spangler, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Rev. David L. DeLong officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing.
To share memories of Jeffrey L. Spangler, Sr. and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019