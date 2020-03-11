|
Jeffrey E. Butler
Abbottstown - Jeffrey E. Butler, 65, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace following his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jeff was born September 3, 1954, in Hanover, the son of the late Evan B. and Ida M. (Teal) Butler.
Jeff was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Abbottstown, and was a 1972 graduate of Hanover High School. He was a plumber for over 45 years with his family's business, Evan B. Butler, Inc, was a life member of United Hook & Ladder #33, and was a member of the Hanover Plumbers Association, East Berlin V.F.W., New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, McSherrystown Home Association, Wellsville Frontier Days, and the Monday night bowling league at Hanover Bowling Center. He enjoyed riding horses, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff was a loving father, and an ornery soul who loved to give his most favorite people a hard time, but all who were blessed by his friendship know how big his heart was. Jeff's family was the center of his world, there was nothing he wouldn't have done for them.
Jeff is survived by two daughters, Joy H. Butler of Abbottstown, and Jessica L. Getz and her husband Jamison of Thomasville, two sisters, Barbara A. Butler, and Judy E. Kuhn and her husband Kimothy, all of Hanover, a sister-in-law, Debora Butler of Hanover, his companion, Wendy Gardner of Abbottstown, and many nieces and nephews.. He was predeceased by a brother, Steven A. Butler.
A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1 PM, at Emmanuel U.C.C., 1 Center Square, Abbottstown, with Rev. Dr. Margaret J. Wise officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020