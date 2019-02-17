Services
Jeffrey R. Borneman


Baltimore, MD - Jeffrey Richard Borneman, 41, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Med Star Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore.

Born on Monday, November 14, 1977 in Cheverly, MD, he was a son of Richard and Carol Podolachek Borneman of Abbottstown. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Towson University and later earned his Master of Arts degree from the University of Baltimore. Always a very creative person, Jeffrey will be long remembered for his talents as an artist, illustrator, writer and musician.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Kevin D. Borneman and a sister-in-law, Sara Meyers, both of Waltham, MA.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
