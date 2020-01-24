Services
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Jennet L. Siler


1928 - 2020
Jennet L. Siler Obituary
Jennet L. Siler

Hanover - Jennet L. Siler, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital.

Born on Wednesday, July 18, 1928 in Tyrone, she a daughter of the late Maurice R. and Mary Poole Ecker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lawrence E. Siler, who died in 2007; a brother, Russell Ecker; and an infant sister. Jennet enjoyed word searches, carnivals, and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Holt and her husband, Harold; two grandchildren, John Shaffer and his wife, Meghan, and Kimberly Hanna and her husband, Marc; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Shaffer, Tessa and Michael Hanna, and Logan Shaffer; a brother, Gene Ecker and his wife, Adaline; and a nephew, Bob Ecker and his wife, Kim.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
