Jennifer Depamphilis
Hanover - Jennifer Eileen Depamphilis, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at her home. Born December 12th, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland, Jennifer was the daughter to Vernon Kurtz and Catherine Bosley.
Jennifer was a nurse and physical therapist employed in the York and Gettysburg areas. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoyed cross-stitch, taking care of her beloved pets, and spending time with her children. Jennifer had an active love of music, from musicals to music festivals that always made her smile.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Catherine Depamphilis and wife Corinne Crushong of Hanover, PA; her daughter, Janette Depamphilis of Scranton, PA; her son Christopher Depamphilis; her sister Janet Farnham and husband David of Phoenix, MD; and her mother, Catherine Bosley, of Baltimore, MD. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Kurtz.
A service to celebrate the life of Jennifer Depamphilis will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Sunday from 12 pm until the start of the service at the funeral home. Service to be live streamed. Please visit the funeral home website for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jennifer Eileen Depamphilis made to the Alzheimer's Association
, (alz.org
) are encouraged.
To share memories of Jennifer Depamphilis and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
.