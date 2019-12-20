Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Jennifer L. Dori

Jennifer L. Dori Obituary
Jennifer L. Dori

McSherrystown - Jennifer L. Dori, 46, of McSherrystown, was carried away on the wings of angels on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home.

Born June 20, 1973 in Omaha NE, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (McConnell) Dori.

Jen was employed as the Director of Nursing at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews and her son and daughter-in-law.

Surviving is a son, Isaac C. Dori and wife Brianna of McSherrystown; four siblings, Gerald Dori of Hanover, John Dori of Hanover, Jessica Fink and husband Brian of Hanover, and Stephen Dori of McSherrystown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Pastor Robin Keating officiating. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Littlestown. Relatives and friends will be received 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Jen may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
