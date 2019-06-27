Jerry A. Harrison, Sr.



Hanover - Jerry A. Harrison, Sr., 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, June 24, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.



Born March 9, 1959, in High Point, NC, he was the son of Irene (Dunbar) Poffenberger and the late Arthur Harrison. Jerry was the loving husband of Beverly Ann (Otto) Harrison with whom he shared over thirty-three years of marriage.



Jerry was a truck driver for twenty-five years working for himself and for APIO.



Jerry was a member of Captivate Community Church. He was a member of the Hanover Flying Fools, the Green Springs Rod & Gun Club, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, and the NRA.



Jerry enjoyed fishing, crabbing, motorcycle riding, going to the gun club, flying remote controlled airplanes, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his loving wife, Beverly, Jerry is survived by his children, Joshua W. Harrison of Philadelphia, PA, and Jessica L. Miller of Hanover, PA; and a half brother, Kenneth Harrison. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Winter, and Myssi Shaffer.



A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. from 2:00-3:30 PM. The memorial service to celebrate and remember Jerry will start at 3:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries Food Pantry, 135 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries Food Pantry, 135 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.