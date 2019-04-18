|
Jerry Linn Dietz
Harrisburg - Jerry Linn Dietz, age 70, Harrisburg, PA, passed away quietly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Jerry was born April 28, 1948 in Lock Haven PA and was the daughter of the late; William Kenneth Dietz and Geraldine Bair Dietz.
Jerry is survived by her brother; Larry L. Dietz and his wife; Karen of Westminster MD and by her nephews; Brian Dietz and his wife Cindy, Douglas Dietz and his wife Lenis. She also leaves behind her great nephew; Wyatt Dietz.
Jerry graduated from Lock Haven University in 1970, prior to her retirement in 2005, she taught in Elementary schools and for the Adams County Intermediate Unit at Littlestown High School. Jerry was honored by her peers; by being named as an honoree in the; "Who's Who of American Educators".
Jerry can be best described as a woman of faith who truly enjoyed serving The Lord. While a resident at Spring Creek Rehab. & Health Care Center, she was active with the facility chapel and involved in developing a library for residents. She was involved with other projects that benefited her fellow residents.
Besides spending time with her family and close friends, Jerry enjoyed many types of crafts, especially needlepoint and was an avid reader of novels.
Jerry's passing will leave a large void in the lives of not only her family, but in the lives of all those who had the honor and privilege of knowing her. A memorial service will be held April 28, at 2 P.M., at the Goldsboro Church of God, 103 W. Broadway, Goldsboro, PA 17319.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 18, 2019