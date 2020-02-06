|
Jo-Ann L. Wambach
Hanover - Jo-Ann Louise Wambach, 78, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Thomas Valentine Wambach who died December 6, 2017. Born August 31, 1941 in Shamokin, PA she was the daughter of the late Roman and Regina (Kaskie) Kuczynski and the step-daughter of the late Helen (Taliseskey) Kuczynski. Jo-Ann graduated from Coal Township High School, Shamokin, PA in 1959. She met Tom when employed as a secretary by Allis Chalmers Mfg. Co. in Washington, DC. They married on April 29, 1961 at St. Stanislaus Church in Shamokin, PA. Jo-Ann loved dancing, took lessons as a child, and continued to dance as a hobby into adulthood. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for family, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. While living in Montgomery County, MD, Jo-Ann volunteered regularly for Gaithersburg HELP and was employed part-time by St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown and the Hanover VFW. Jo-Ann loved her family unconditionally. Surviving are five children, Bettina L. Kramer of Gaithersburg, MD, Thomas G. Wambach and wife Karla of Woodsboro, MD, Michael J. Wambach and wife Pamela of Abingdon, MD, Angela M. Mayo of Germantown, MD, and Ellen J. Wambach and husband Shawn Jeffers of Poolesville, MD; eight grandchildren, Jessica Foley and husband Matthew, Kaylin Kramer, Rian Wambach, Abigail Wambach, Victoria Wambach, Amber Wambach, Leanne Mayo, and Nicholas Mayo; two great-grandchildren, Chase Foley and Cory Foley; a brother, Ronald Kuczynski and wife Andrea of Fairfax, VA; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kuczynski of Paxinos, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Kuczynski. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or the . Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2020