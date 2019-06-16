|
|
Joan Barton Sharpless
Littlestown - Joan Barton Sharpless, 74, of Littlestown, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, June 12, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Gettysburg Hospital on March 19, 1945 and was the daughter of the late James W. & Helen (Mickley) Barton. She was the loving wife of Paul Sharpless for 55 years. She is survived by one sibling, Jane Barton Thomas of York and a daughter, Melynda Jane Townsend of Ardmore, PA. Joan was predeceased by her son, Christopher Paul Sharpless of Norristown, PA.
Joan was a 1963 Littlestown High School graduate. She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, for many years, serving as the church secretary for circa eight years. Nothing further is planned at this time.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 16, 2019