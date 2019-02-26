Joan D. Crouse



Hanover - Joan D. Crouse, 88, amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.



Born on Saturday, April 5, 1930 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Richard E. and Gretna Crooks Little. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald M. Crouse, who died in 2003. A 1948 graduate of Eichelberger High school, she worked at Greenbaum's Men's Store for many years and was later employed at Columbia Jewelers and Farley's Jewelers before her retirement.



Joan was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and was very active in the Hanover community as a member of the Hanover Elks BPOE #763 and many other civic organizations. She was an avid card player with bridge being her favorite. "Gram", as she is known by many, was devoted to her family. They always came first to her and she was always available for them. Known for her beautiful style and class, she loved shopping, entertaining and being surrounded by all of her family.



Survivors include her two daughters, Vickie Thomas-George and her husband, Phillip, and Debbie Crouse Folmer and her husband, Jim, all of Hanover; three grandchildren, Matthew Thomas and his wife, Sarah, Allison Shearer and her husband, Jason, and Alexis Hoke and her husband, Christopher; six great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Victoria Thomas, Payton Catherine Watson, Beckett James Shearer, Blair Elizabeth Hoke, Maxwell James Hoke and Greyson Michael Hoke; two sisters, Donna Noel and her husband, Wilbur, and Linda Snyder and her husband, John; three step-grandchildren, Kelley Ritter and her husband, Mike, Tim P. George and Kristen VanHaaren and her husband, Jeff; four step-great-grandchildren, Paige and Madison Ritter, and Alex and Addison VanHaaren; and several nieces and nephews.



Following cremation, a service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 am Saturday at the church. The family suggests that those attending wear white as that was Joan's favorite color.



In addition to other memorials, contributions may be made to the Hanover Elks BPOE #763, 47 N. Forney Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331, the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, or to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.



