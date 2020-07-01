1/1
Joan E. Grimm
Joan E. Grimm

Hanover - Joan Eleanor Grimm, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.

Born July 13, 1936 in Milltown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Jasper D. and Edna M. (Tate) Headley. Joan was the loving wife of Niles L. Grimm whom she shared sixty-three years of marriage.

Joan was a member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg, PA.

Joan was a banker with Andrews Credit Union at the Andrews Air Force Base for sixteen years.

In addition to her loving husband Niles, Joan is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. Tuttle of Ponte Verdi, FL; two granddaughters, Margaret and Sara. She was preceded in death by her son, David L. Grimm, on March 24, 2013.

A graveside service to celebrate and remember Joan will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Avenue, Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
