Joan Ellen Lundberg
Spring Grove - Joan Ellen Lundberg, 68, of Spring Grove, PA passed away on September 10, 2019 in UPMC Hanover. She was born on March 20, 1951 in Baltimore, MD to the late John A. Schreifer and Betty Lee (nee Kotch) Schreifer. She was married to Kevin T. Lundberg for 19 years.
Joan retired from the former Rosewood Center after 22 years of service, 10 years ago. Joan always helped those in need. She was adored by so many that knew her. Joan loved animals and had many, many cats and dogs over the years.
She is survived by husband Kevin T. Lundberg; brother Keith and his wife Kitty Schreifer; nephew Luke Schreifer and his companion Jordan May; great nephew Landon Schreifer and uncle Wayne Schreifer. Also survived by several cousins and many feline and several canine babies.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Providence Cemetery, Gamber. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019