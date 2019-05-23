|
Joan Hermanns
York - Joan Hershey Hermanns, died on May 20, 2019 at the Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born February 27, 1927, in Hanover, she was the daughter of Viola Cline Hershey and Earl C. Hershey. She was formerly married to the late A. Walter Hermanns, Jr.
A retired proofreader from Doubleday & Company, she was a long-time resident of Hanover and a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. An avid seamstress and knitter, she often donated her handmade items to charities.
She is survived by her son, Jan A. Hermanns, of Edmond, Oklahoma and six grandchildren: Brad Hermanns of San Diego, California, Tracey Hermanns of Tucson, Arizona, and Graham Hermanns, Sean Hermanns, Ian Hermanns, and Lydia Hermanns of Pennsylvania. Also surviving is one great grandchild, Madelynn Hermanns of York, PA. Her second son, the late Jay A. Hermanns, of Felton, PA, died in 1995.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery; 725 Baltimore St. in Hanover at 10:00 AM on Saturday May 25th.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Central PA Chapter; 3544 N. Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online at .
Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on May 23, 2019