Joan M. Hagerman
McSherrystown - Joan M. Hagerman, 83, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, April 15, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Philip L. "Jake" Hagerman to whom she was married 63 years.
Born April 2, 1936, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Lewis S. and Alma C. (Sanders) Smith.
Joan was retired from Myers Meat Market and previously worked at Shultz Delicatessen. She was a 1954 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown and sang in the church choir. Joan enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are eight children, Joseph "Bret" Hagerman of McSherrystown, Jeffrey A. Hagerman and wife Debra of Hanover, Michael G. Hagerman and wife Sallie of Hanover, Annette M. Groft and husband Thomas of McSherrystown, Philip A. Hagerman and wife Wendy S. of Hanover, Pamela J. Costella of Hanover, Craig A. Hagerman and wife Wendy A. of Hanover, and Paula E. McCaffery and husband Patrick of Havre De Grace, MD; her son- in-law, Duane Keeney and wife Lisa of McSherrystown; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 siblings Pauline Brunner, Violet Bair, Ethel Rebert, Margaret Hummer, Charles Smith, Teresa Barker, Allen Smith, and Ronald Smith. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia J. Keeney; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Hagerman; and 3 siblings, Robert L. Smith, Richard J. Smith and Nancy E. Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with a prayer service held at 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brian Hagerman, Nicholas Keeney, Daniel Hagerman, Jared Hagerman, Nathan Groft, and Josh Costella.
Contributions in memory of Joan may be made to: Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 18, 2019