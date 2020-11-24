Joan Rossi
Hanover - Joan Rossi, 78, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Brethren Home Nursing Center, New Oxford, PA with her loving family by her side.
Born February 7, 1942 in Sewickley, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Yolanda (Scalercio) Corso. Joan was the loving wife of Lawrence Rossi with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Joan was a 1960 graduate of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis, PA and The Rochester School of Nursing, Rochester, PA.
Joan worked at Sewickley Hospital, the National Institute of Health, York Hospital, and lastly as a school nurse at Friendship Elementary School in the Southern York County School District, until her retirement in 2007.
Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
In addition to her loving husband, Joan is survived by her daughters, Carla Rossi Vahey of Philadelphia, PA, and Laura Rossi of Baltimore, MD, one grandson Dominick Vahey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery, Sewickley, PA at the convenience of the family. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 - 11 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the church.
Contributions in memory of Joan may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
