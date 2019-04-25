Joan Smith



Hanover - Joan (Marchio) Smith, 66, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the York Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



Born September 2, 1952 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Laddie J. and Mary E. (Overbaugh) Marchio. Joan was the loving wife of Stephen C. Smith, with whom she shared forty-seven years of marriage.



Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She was a 1970 graduate of Delone Catholic High School.



Joan, along with her husband, Stephen, owned and operated Smith Septic Service for over forty years.



Joan enjoyed making crafts, playing cards, going to country music concerts, camping, and boating.



In addition to her loving husband, Stephen, Joan is survived by her children, Stephen P. Smith of Hanover, PA, and Stacy L. Garza of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren; Emerald, Dylan, and Bryce Garza; one brother, Terrence Marchio of Hanover, PA; and two sisters, Yvonne Storm of Hanover, PA, and Nancy Greenholt of Albuquerque, NM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 25, 2019