Joann A. Mathna
McSherrystown - Joann A. Mathna, 85, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her residence.
Joann was born February 9, 1934, in Franklin Co., the daughter of the late Merle A. and Daisy P. (Strayer) Mathna.
Joann is survived by her children, Greg H. Emlet, Sr and his wife Pat of East Berlin, Sandra S. Hemler and her husband Mike of Hanover, and Jeffrey M. Emlet and his wife Patty of Gettysburg, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a sister, Janet L. Ingram of Newville, and three brothers, Jack A. Mathna of Marietta, GA, Richard E. Mathna of Newville, and Gary G. Mathna of Dillsburg. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth O. Emlet, Jr, and a sister, Martha J. Varner.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 7 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Rd, Hershey, PA 17033. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 19, 2019