Joanne B. Hiner
Hanover - Joanne (Joan) B. Hiner, 88, died peacefully from complications from lung cancer on Friday, October 9, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace.
Born April 6, 1932 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Wilhelm) Beard. Joan was the loving wife of the late S. Raymond Hiner Jr. with whom she shared 41 years of marriage until his passing on September 21, 2008.
Joan worked for many years in the administrative office of South Western High School.
Joan was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover, where she was involved in various volunteer activities. She also volunteered her time working in the gift shop at Hanover Hospital.
For many years, Ray and Joan were active attendees and supporters of Hanover High School basketball and football events. After Ray and Joan retired, they enjoyed traveling and visited many famous locations around the country and in Europe. They also enjoyed hosting many cookouts and family gatherings by their pool.
Joan is survived by daughter Jackie Hiner Otterson of Hampstead, MD; two grandsons - James Butler Jr. of Catonsville, MD and Jon Hiner of Phoenix, AZ; a cousin - Sharon Beard of Hanover, PA; two nephews - Andrew and wife Laurie (Kennington) Wendler of Sykesville, MD, and Eric and wife Leslie (James) Wendler of Mt. Airy, MD; great nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Wendler of London, England, Paige Wendler of Woodsboro, MD, Alec Wendler of Sykesville, MD, Max Wendler of Hagerstown, MD, and Mason Wendler of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley B. Wendler, brother Harold Beard Jr. and son Raymond Hiner III.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Fay Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.