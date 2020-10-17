1/1
Joanne B. Hiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne B. Hiner

Hanover - Joanne (Joan) B. Hiner, 88, died peacefully from complications from lung cancer on Friday, October 9, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace.

Born April 6, 1932 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Wilhelm) Beard. Joan was the loving wife of the late S. Raymond Hiner Jr. with whom she shared 41 years of marriage until his passing on September 21, 2008.

Joan worked for many years in the administrative office of South Western High School.

Joan was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover, where she was involved in various volunteer activities. She also volunteered her time working in the gift shop at Hanover Hospital.

For many years, Ray and Joan were active attendees and supporters of Hanover High School basketball and football events. After Ray and Joan retired, they enjoyed traveling and visited many famous locations around the country and in Europe. They also enjoyed hosting many cookouts and family gatherings by their pool.

Joan is survived by daughter Jackie Hiner Otterson of Hampstead, MD; two grandsons - James Butler Jr. of Catonsville, MD and Jon Hiner of Phoenix, AZ; a cousin - Sharon Beard of Hanover, PA; two nephews - Andrew and wife Laurie (Kennington) Wendler of Sykesville, MD, and Eric and wife Leslie (James) Wendler of Mt. Airy, MD; great nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Wendler of London, England, Paige Wendler of Woodsboro, MD, Alec Wendler of Sykesville, MD, Max Wendler of Hagerstown, MD, and Mason Wendler of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley B. Wendler, brother Harold Beard Jr. and son Raymond Hiner III.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Fay Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved