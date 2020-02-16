|
Joanne E. Clowney
Gettysburg, PA - Joanne E. Clowney, 86, of Gettysburg, PA was called to heaven, Friday morning, February 14, 2020.
Born July 24, 1933 near Lansdale, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Holly) Weiss. She was the loving wife of Thomas E. Clowney, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 64 years.
Joanne was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was involved in their rummage sales for a number of years. She attended St. Stanislaus grade school, Notre Dame Catholic Girls School in Wyncote, PA where she graduated in 1950. She then attended Lansdale School of Business. She was a leader of the Barlow Mt. Joy 4-H Club for 40 years, member of the Barlow Homemakers and helped her husband on the family dairy farm. She loved classical piano music and enjoyed many summers at the Avalon Beach with her sisters. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her husband Joanne is survived by her five children, Bob Clowney (Charlotte), of Gettysburg, PA, Diane Simonson (Geoff), of Warrenton, VA, Donna Scott (Denny), of Gardners, PA, John Clowney (Peggy), of Gettysburg, PA, Carol Nell (Ray), of Gettysburg, PA, 12 grandchildren, Mark Clowney (Katy), Scott Clowney (Allen), Kira Simonson (Mike), Jillian Simonson, Megan Porrata (Josh), Nicole Slothower (Matt), Shaun Scott (Erin), Amanda Clowney Roser, David Clowney, Zack Nell (Katie), Tyler Nell (Dana) Lauren Nell, 12 great grandchildren, two sisters, Rita Weiss Neill and Delores Weiss Schiffer and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three granddaughters, Renee Clowney, Ashley Scott, and April Clowney.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Daniel Mitzel Celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, as well as an hour before Mass Friday morning at the church. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County, Inc., 670 Old Harrisburg Rd., Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to St. Francis Catholic School, 465 Table Rock Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020