Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Koontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne E. Koontz


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne E. Koontz Obituary
Joanne E. Koontz

Hanover - Joanne E. Koontz, 77, formerly of Taneytown, died Monday, Feb. 25, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. She was the widow of Carroll E. Koontz who died Nov 29, 2004. Born April 26, 1941 in Hanover, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emory T. & Faye (Little) Newcomer. She was a Taneytown High School graduate and was retired from FCI of Hanover since 2002.

Surviving are her sons: Christopher Koontz & Melissa of Littlestown and Jonathan Koontz & Judy of Gettysburg and her granddaughter. She loved cats, liked baking, reading and watching movies. Private Graveside Services will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Joanne's name may be sent to: Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now