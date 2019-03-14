Joanne Hladio



Hanover - Joanne T. Hladio, 73, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, March 11, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Born May 26, 1945, in Pittsburgh, PA, Joanne was the daughter of the late Joseph V. and Laura (Morece) Costa. She was the loving wife of Stephen Hladio, III, with whom she shared fifty-two years of marriage.



Joanne was a 1963 graduate of St. Peter's High School, Pittsburgh, PA. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother to her four children.



Joanne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She was a charter member of the Buon'Amici Lodge-Order Sons of Italy, Hanover, PA.



Joanne loved her friends and family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.



In addition to her loving husband, Stephen, Joanne is survived by four children, Stephen Hladio, IV, Lisa A. McCrea, Matthew J. Hladio, and Jessica N. Dollar; and seven grandchildren, Morgan, Emily, Jack, Madison, Savanah, Angel, and Lindsey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Costa.



A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate and remember Joanne will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to a .



Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019