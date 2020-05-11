|
Joanne M. Reese
Hanover - Joanne M. Reese, 85, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Edward J. "Burg" Reese with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Born January 15, 1935, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Margaret R. (Staub) Smith.
Joanne was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, Hanover Home Assoc. and Hanover Amvets. She enjoyed camping, gardening, loved animals and spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Robert M. Reese and wife Carol of Hanover and Jeffrey L. Reese and wife Martie of Dover; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four siblings, Mary Miller of Hanover, Frederick Smith of Dover, Michael Smith and Theresa Carbaugh both of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Reese; and four siblings, Joseph, John and Burnell Smith and Patricia Spinalli.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 am. Friday May 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid officiating.
Contributions in memory of Joanne may be made to ALS, 321 Norristown Road - Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Evening Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020