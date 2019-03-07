Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Mummert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Mummert Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joel Mummert Jr. Obituary
Joel Mummert, Jr.

Chambersburg - Joel Delano "Joey" Mummert, Jr., 61, of Chambersburg and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1957 in Hanover he was the son of the late Joel Delano Mummert, Sr. and the late Beatrice Tiney (Lovell) Arentz.

Joey is survived by three sons; Kevin T. Mummert, Hanover, Douglas Mummert and Travis Mummert both of Seaford, DE; two siblings, Donna S. Ault of Hanover and Douglas J. Mummert of Littlestown; his step mother, Betty Mummert of Littlestown; two step brothers, James Arentz of Savanah, GA and Brian Arentz of Gettysburg; his step sister, Carol Arentz of Hanover; his half-brother, John Mummert of Littlestown; and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joey was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald B. Arentz and his step-sister, Kay Wagner.

Services for Joey Mummert will be private at the convenience of the family.

To share memories of Joey Mummert, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now