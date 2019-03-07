|
|
Joel Mummert, Jr.
Chambersburg - Joel Delano "Joey" Mummert, Jr., 61, of Chambersburg and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1957 in Hanover he was the son of the late Joel Delano Mummert, Sr. and the late Beatrice Tiney (Lovell) Arentz.
Joey is survived by three sons; Kevin T. Mummert, Hanover, Douglas Mummert and Travis Mummert both of Seaford, DE; two siblings, Donna S. Ault of Hanover and Douglas J. Mummert of Littlestown; his step mother, Betty Mummert of Littlestown; two step brothers, James Arentz of Savanah, GA and Brian Arentz of Gettysburg; his step sister, Carol Arentz of Hanover; his half-brother, John Mummert of Littlestown; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joey was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald B. Arentz and his step-sister, Kay Wagner.
Services for Joey Mummert will be private at the convenience of the family.
To share memories of Joey Mummert, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019