Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
John A. Warehime


1937 - 2020
John A. Warehime Obituary
John A. Warehime

Hanover - John Alan Warehime, aged 82, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on

November 17, 1937 in Hanover, to the late Alan R. and Rosedrey (Rohrbaugh)

Warehime. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Mosebrook) Warehime,

their children Jennifer (Warehime) Carter and husband Michael, Jeffrey A.

Warehime and wife Amy, and J. Andrew Warehime and wife Michelle, and seven

grandchildren.

Mr. Warehime graduated from Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock,

Virginia and Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in

Agricultural Economics. He was Chairman of the Board of Hanover Foods

Corporation since 1990.

Cremation and interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
