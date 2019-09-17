|
|
John Altland
Spring Grove - John H. Altland, age 87, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Cross Keys Village at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. He was the loving husband of Maybelle H. (Luckenbaugh) Altland; together they shared over 67 years of marriage.
John was born in Jackson Township on March 23, 1932 and was the son of the late Amos N. Altland Sr. and C. Karena (McMaster) Altland. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a brick and stone mason and then worked for BMY, P.H. Glatfelter and Caterpillar prior to retiring. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of St. Peter Lischeys United Church of Christ in Spring Grove
In addition to his wife Maybelle, he is survived by children Gwendolyn Walker and her husband Eben Ziesman; Mark Altland and Teresa Nitchman and husband Jeff; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Amos Altland and his sister Mary Roller.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor David Martin officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Lischey's Cemetery in Spring Grove with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10 - 11 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 17, 2019