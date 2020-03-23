Services
Hanover - John Anthony Andrews, 77, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Monday, March, 23, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. Born May 24, 1942 in Kansas City, MO he was the son of the late Olt Glen and Elizabeth Virginia (Riffle) Andrews.

John was a graduate of the University of Missouri and did some graduate studies at the University of Kansas. John served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for 30 years and during the Viet Nam War. He also taught Navy Jr. ROTC in Baltimore Public Schools for a number of years. He was a member of the VFW Post 2506, Hanover and was a member of the American Legion Color Guard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover and volunteered with the Hanover Council of Churches and their Meals on Wheels program. He was also an avid member of the Hanover Area Historical Society.

John is survived by two sons, John A. Andrews, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA and Timothy A. Andrews of Chesapeake, VA; four siblings, C. Michael Andrews, Pawtucket, RI, Sister Margaret Andrews, RSM, St. Louis, MO, Jane Uptegrove, Stover, MO and Linda Batten, Alsea, Oregon; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Gene, Joseph and Janet Andrews.

A service to celebrate the life of John Andrews will be held at a time to be determined. Inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

For those desiring, contributions in memory of John may be made to the Hanover Area Historical Society, 21 Baltimore St., Hanover, PA 17331.

Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
