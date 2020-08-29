John C. Rudisill, Jr.
Hanover - John C. Rudisill, Jr., of Hanover, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Sponseller) Rudisill for 64 years. They were married on June 10, 1956, having been a couple since high school.
He was born January 10, 1935 in Hanover, the son of the late John C. Rudisill, Sr. and Mary (Blettner) Rudisill.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Vanessa and her husband Robert Stern, Lisbeth and her husband Thomas Baldwin, and Dr. Tricia Rudisill. Also, his grandchildren Matthew Stern and his wife Briana, David Stern, Catherine (Baldwin) Barnes and her husband Cody Barnes, Elizabeth Baldwin, Christopher Baldwin, and Emily Ryan. John is also survived by a brother, Stephen.
John grew up in Hanover, graduating from Eichelberger High School in 1952. He went on to attend Duke University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then obtained a Master of Engineering Administration degree from George Washington University in 1960. He was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked for IBM before having long careers in management at Corning Glass in Raleigh, NC and Medfield, MA an Avery Dennison in Framingham, MA.
He and Barbara retired to the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland where they spent a number of years before returning to their childhood home of Hanover.
John and Barbara were avid collectors and dealers of Currier and Ives lithographs for over 60 years. They remain well known in the field as proprietors of Rudisill's Alt Print Haus. They were members of the American Print Collector's Society for many years. John was the impetus behind a website called "A Gallery of Currier & Ives Lithographs", which has endeavored for the past 20 years to catalog an illustrate every Currier and Currier & Ives lithograph ever produced. John and Barbara were also avid antique collectors, had the opportunity to travel to many destinations both here and abroad and enjoyed watching baseball and basketball, especially the Duke Blue Devils.
John was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who is and will be terribly missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., of Hanover has been entrusted with professional services. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331, Children's Hospital of Boston, 401 Park Dr #602, Boston, MA 02215, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
Friends and family may share condolences at www.kenworthyfh.com
.