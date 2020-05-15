|
John Charles Cline
John Charles Cline, 75, died at Manor Care Rossville in Baltimore, MD on May 12, 2020.
Born October 5, 1944 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John and Iva (Miller) Cline.
He was a graduate of Hanover High School, attended York College and was a graduate of San Jose State University. John was retired from Airborne Express.
John's career at Airborne was merely a means to indulge his twin passions: art & traveling (usually in his trusty van). John lived as a citizen of the world residing in several places including Hanover, San Jose, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Dillion, SC, Fort Lauderdale and for a time aboard a boat.
John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Jeff & Diane Cline of Baltimore, MD, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. His sister Ann predeceased him.
Final arrangements will be by Schimunek Funeral Home in Nottingham, MD. Due to the current crisis, no service will be held. The family plans to hold a celebration of life get-to-together when circumstances allow; notice will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Evening Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2020