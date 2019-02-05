|
John E. Melhorn
East Berlin - John E. Melhorn, 76, of East Berlin died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Janice K. (Krepps) Melhorn to whom he was married 58 years.
Born June 6, 1942 in York, he was the son of the late Lester and Veronica (Simpson) Melhorn.
John was a retired Master Chief from the US Coast Guard after 23 years of service, he then was owner of the Industrial Electric Co. in York for 16 years and also retired as co/owner of Woodcraft Retail Store in Harrisburg. John was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown. He was a 1960 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and attended Devry Institute of Technology, Memphis State and University of Southern Illinois. John was involved in the Boy Scout program for 40 years serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 127, Abbottstown. In his 40-year tenure he has helped 40 young men attain their Eagle Scout rankings. He was a teacher to many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Julia Strong and husband Joseph of Gilbertsville, Elaine Lewis and husband Craig of Keedysville, MD, Christopher Melhorn of Oak Ridge, TN, Jane Mruk and husband Eddie of Odessa, DE and Daniel Melhorn and wife Alisa of York, six grandchildren and five great-grandchldren; six siblings, Michael Melhorn of East Berlin, Susan Miller of MI, Teresa Wagenius of MT, Mary Moulton of AZ, Vivian Shearer of MI and Veronica Benton of Dover. He was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Fair.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Abbottstown with Rev. Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Burial will be private at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of John may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 5, 2019