John E. Rickrode
John E. Rickrode, 91, died Wed., April 1, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Gettysburg. Born Aug 5, 1928 in Adams County, he was the son of the late Emory B. & Frances (Hartlaub) Rickrode. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and received 2 bronze stars and a purple heart. He was employed with Schotts Furniture, Hanover, for over 40 years.
Surviving are his five daughters: Linda Rickrode of Littlestown, Kitty Statten & Keith of Woodstock, VA, Bonnie Rickrode of New Oxford, Sandy Milburn & Albert of New Oxford and Kristine Meyer & Fran of Gettysburg with whom John resided; his six grandchildren: Roger and Kelly Slaybaugh, Diane Beasley, Ashley Earhart, Olivia Milburn and Christopher Rickrode; his 8 great grandchildren; his brother Larry Rickrode of East Berlin; his sister Mildred Riggins of Littlestown and his former wife, Betty (Baumgardner) Rickrode of New Oxford. John was predeceased by his son, Kim Rickrode, his great grandson Austin Slaybaugh, his 2 sisters Mary Baughman and Esther Huff and his five brothers: Harry, George, Jim, Rich and Curtis Rickrode. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and sitting on his porch talking with family.
Funeral Services are private with interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020