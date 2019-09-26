|
John F. Becker
Glenville - John F. Becker, 77, of 4979 Blue Hill Road, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Hanover on December 23, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Mildred (Sipling) Becker. He attended Delone Catholic High School.
On March 2, 1968 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Hanover, John married Diane Luckenbaugh, who survives. John was employed at P.H. Glatfelter's for 34 years.
John served in the army from 1961 to 1963.
In addition to his wife, Diane, John is survived by a son, Corey Becker and his wife Sherry of Hanover; a daughter, Kelly Becker and her wife, Tammy Eckert; a granddaughter, Quinn Becker of Hanover; five brothers, Warren Becker Sr, Stanley Becker and his wife Judy, Barry Becker, James Becker and his wife, Deb, and Russell Becker and his wife, Joan; five sisters, Mildred Hertz, Gloria Hooper, Dolores Martz and her husband, Bernie, Rose Frey and her husband, Lester, and Barbara Kopp; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Becker and Linda Wentz and her husband, Gary; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Becker and George Becker; a sister, Evelyn Smith and her husband, Donald; two brothers-in-law, Norman Hertz and Pete Hooper; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Becker.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA in York County at https://www.ycspca.org/donate/ To send condolences to the family please visit
www.farrowfh.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 26, 2019