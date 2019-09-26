Services
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Resources
More Obituaries for John Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Becker


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Becker Obituary
John F. Becker

Glenville - John F. Becker, 77, of 4979 Blue Hill Road, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Hanover on December 23, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Mildred (Sipling) Becker. He attended Delone Catholic High School.

On March 2, 1968 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Hanover, John married Diane Luckenbaugh, who survives. John was employed at P.H. Glatfelter's for 34 years.

John served in the army from 1961 to 1963.

In addition to his wife, Diane, John is survived by a son, Corey Becker and his wife Sherry of Hanover; a daughter, Kelly Becker and her wife, Tammy Eckert; a granddaughter, Quinn Becker of Hanover; five brothers, Warren Becker Sr, Stanley Becker and his wife Judy, Barry Becker, James Becker and his wife, Deb, and Russell Becker and his wife, Joan; five sisters, Mildred Hertz, Gloria Hooper, Dolores Martz and her husband, Bernie, Rose Frey and her husband, Lester, and Barbara Kopp; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Becker and Linda Wentz and her husband, Gary; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Becker and George Becker; a sister, Evelyn Smith and her husband, Donald; two brothers-in-law, Norman Hertz and Pete Hooper; and a sister-in-law, Hilda Becker.

Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA in York County at https://www.ycspca.org/donate/ To send condolences to the family please visit

www.farrowfh.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now