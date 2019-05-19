|
|
John Fodor
York - John Fodor, 80, entered into rest Wednesday May 15, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Bode) Fodor for 25 years.
Mr. Fodor was born April 17, 1939 in Kuponova, Yugoslavia, a son of the late Michael and Julia (Durcin) Fodor. He was a member of Faith UCC and had retired from Utz Quality Foods. After retirement, because of his love of landscaping he began his own business, John's Landscaping. He was a member of the Viking AA and Victory AA. He played semi-professional soccer in Baltimore with DNIPRO and the Baltimore Kickers. He was an avid Fast-Pitch Softball player for 40 years in the York area, including in the Old-Timers softball group. He enjoyed family vacations to Ocean City, MD.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by daughters Kimberly Holub and her husband Jeff, and Kristine Benner; grandchildren Brooke Holub and her partner Pete Chapman, Grant Holub, and Danielle Benner; great-granddaughters Aaliyah Holub and Johnna Chapman; 2 brothers Steve Fodor and his wife Vera, and Gottfried Fodor and his wife Barb; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elfreida, and brothers, Frank, Adolf, and Charlie.
Viewings were 6-8 p.m. Friday May 17 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., York, and 9-10 a.m. Saturday May 18 at Faith United Church of Christ, 425 Pacific Ave., York. The funeral service was at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Ronald Oelrich officiating. Burial is in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 3417 Concord Rd. Suite C, York, PA 17402, or to Faith UCC 425 Pacific Ave., York, PA 17404.
Published in Evening Sun on May 19, 2019