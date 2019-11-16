|
John Fowler
Hanover - John Daniel Fowler, 67, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hanover Hospital.
John was born on November 27, 1951 and was born again on March 6, 1968 in a Spiritual birth when he was saved and born again 100%. "Did not lose my salvation in Christ. I have kept, none of them is lost, sincere." John 17;12-20
Life member of The Sword of the Lord Ministry, Murfreesboro, Tennessee as well as a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he worked a longtime with Terry Bell, Church of the Open Door of Westminster, Md., where he loved working with Pastor Dr Ernest Baker and his wife Kathern and former member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene and Calvary Bible Church. John was in the ministry of the Old-Fashioned Church Camp Meetings. John also sang in the Old-Fashioned Church Camp Meeting Choir at Central Manor Camp Meeting. John did other jobs at the camp meetings wherever he was needed. He loved to ring the bell at different intervals thru out the camp meetings. John worked at Fellowship camp meeting, Roxbury Holiness camp meeting as well as many other church camp meetings. God gave John the talents and ability to do the Lords work. Working for the Lord was a serious business of ministry for John at the camp meetings. He loved to be around the people and enjoyed his work for the Lord. He was satisfied with his life even though he didn't have much.
He loved reading and studying his Bible. He learned a lot with Dr. J Vernon McGee. John attended the Johnston Bible church and worked with Pastor Ralph White in 1971. He also helped with farm work for Norman and Janet Nace and worked at the Four State Christian Mission Store, in Hanover.
John didn't care if he was made fun of, he went all the way, as Jesus went all the way. John had a servant heart for God and ministries.
John has one brothers, James Fowler and one sister Ruth Malone and one brother proceeded him in death, Paul Fowler.
A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St. Hanover PA 17331 with Pastor Bryan Gerlach officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bart's Church Cemetery Littlestown.
