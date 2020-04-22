|
|
John H "Harold" Baumgardner
Hanover - John H. "Harold" Baumgardner, 93, husband of Lois E. Baumgardner, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Sunday, July 11, 1926 in Hanover, he was a son of the late John Arthur and Elsie Wildasin Baumgardner. He is also preceded in death by five sisters, Arlene, Mary, Margret, Gladys and Evelyn; a daughter-in-law, Patricia; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah.
A proud veteran of the US Army, Harold worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed collecting many things and was a member of St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church and the East Berlin VFW Post #8896.
In addition to his wife of 73 years, survivors include six children, Dennis Baumgardner of Spring Grove, Richard Baumgardner and his wife, Barbara, of New Oxford, Steven Baumgardner and his wife, Vallatta, of Cordorus, Nancy Giesler and her husband, William, of York Springs, Joan Miller and her husband, Melvin, and Carol Zinn and her husband, Marty, all of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Saltzgiver; and two brothers, Stewart and Earl Baumgardner.
In compliance with health and public safety directives during this time, the services for Harold will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020