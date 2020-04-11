|
|
John Hoer Hollis
New Oxford - John Hoer Hollis, 88, of New Oxford, husband of Mary Jane Hollis, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born on Friday, March 4, 1932 in Salem, New Jersey, he was a son of the late John Griggs and Ella Garrison Hoer. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lee Watson; a sister, Marie Hogate; and a brother, Frank Hollis.
A proud veteran of the US Air Force, John worked as a machinist at DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for many years before retiring from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the Quinton Rod and Gun Club, served as deacon of his church and enjoyed model trains and woodworking.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, survivors include three sons, John A. Hollis and his wife, Teresa, of Washington, Don A. Hollis and his wife, Cindy, of Montana, and Kenneth Hollis of Hawaii; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicarry Meetinghouse, 2990 Carlisle Pike New Oxford, Pennsylvania 17350 or Maddie & Friends, Inc., 330 Harmersville - Pecks Corner Rd, Salem, NJ 08079.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 19, 2020