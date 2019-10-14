|
John John Bynaker
Martinsburg - John John Bynaker, 43, of Martinsburg, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019.
Born on May 26, 1976, he was the son of Diane Marie Bynaker and the late James Lee Bynaker.
He is survived by two daughters, Madelyn Becker and Bryanna Laughman; three brothers, Roger Bynaker, Jimmy Lee Bynaker and Ronald Dale Bynaker; two sisters, Susan Bynaker and Linda Marie Bynaker-Mancha; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at 80 Seven Hundred Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019