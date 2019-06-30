|
John M. Boone
Hanover - John M. Boone, 58, of Hanover, died Thursday, June 27, at his home. Born Sept 16, 1960 in Hanover, John was the son of the late James M. & Eleanor (Formwalt) Boone. He was a 1978 Hanover High School graduate and was retired from the U.S. Air Force. John was currently a route saleman with Utz Quality Foods in the Baltimore & D.C. area for 26 years.
Surviving are his brothers: The Rev. Michael D. Boone & Wanda of Hellam and Gregory S. Boone of Gettysburg; his sister Pamela L. Ziegler of Shippensburg and his cat, "Jelly Bean". He was predeceased by his brother James W. Boone. John was a devoted employee with Utz.
Funeral Service is Friday, July 5, at 12 noon at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with his brother, The Rev. Michael D. Boone officiating. There will be No viewing; however, the family will receive friends 11-12 Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in John's name may be sent to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019