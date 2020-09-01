1/1
John Matthew "Matt" Muir
John Matthew "Matt" Muir

Glen Rock - John Matthew "Matt" Muir, 57, of Glen Rock, died of natural causes on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carroll County Hospital, Westminster, MD. He was the husband of Dawn M. (McAfee) Muir, with whom he celebrated a 26th wedding anniversary this past Nov. 6th.

Matt was born on March 26, 1963, in Lancaster and was a son of Doris M. (Eshbach) and John Muir Jr. of Shrewsbury.

He was a 1981 graduate of Susquehannock High School, Glen Rock and attended Keystone Junior College.

He was a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones in Spring Grove for over 12 years and raised Texas Longhorn Cattle with his father and sons for over 20 years.

Matt was currently serving as Chairman of the Manheim Township Board of Supervisors and on the Northern York County Regional Police Board. He attended Black Rock Church of the Brethren, Glenville and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Besides his wife and parents, he leaves two sons, Mitch Muir and Jacob Muir both of Glen Rock; two sisters, Heather Miller of York and Jennifer Trout and her husband Don of Seven Valleys.

A public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Due to COVID-19 requirements, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Family request that you wear something football related. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Christ United Methodist Cemetery, Meadow Street, Jacobus. Officiating at the services will be Rev. William Mummert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Manheim Township, (Mark for Manheim Township Community Park), 5191 Wool Mill Road, Glenville, PA 17329.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
