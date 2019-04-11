Services
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mark's United Church of Christ
1616 Cape Horn Rd.
Hampstead, MD
John Michael "Jack" Sterner


John Michael "Jack" Sterner Obituary
John "Jack" Michael Sterner

Hanover - John "Jack" Michael Sterner, born on July 3, 1935 in Hanover, PA. Son of the late John and Helen Sterner, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019, surrounded by his children after fighting a fierce battle with cancer. He was an electrician by trade, but he found his true calling in farming.

He is survived by his significant other, Bertha Lewis; his three children, Joanne Mayne and husband Eddie of Westminster, MD, John B. Sterner and wife Michelle of Biglerville, PA, and Tina Nichols and husband Jesse of Gettysburg, PA; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, J. Philip Sterner of FL and Jim Sterner of CO; and one sister, Barbara Roth of Hanover, PA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor "Dolly" Sterner; daughter in law, Kristy Sterner; and 2 sisters, Rosalie Reed of WI and Joan Forman of Hanover, PA.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral service which will be held at 11:30am Friday, April 12th at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, 1616 Cape Horn Rd. Hampstead, MD 21074.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Jack's memory.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
