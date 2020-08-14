1/2
John Pittman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pittman

McSherrystown - John M. Pittman Sr., 84 of McSherrystown, PA entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday August 12th 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Esther I. (Shorb) Pittman with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Born March 17th 1936 in Kingsdale, PA, he was the son of the late Merrill N. Pittman and Altia (Crushong) Pittman.

John was a telephone lineman and electrician. He enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, collecting baseball cards and other collectables. Also, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons. He owned J.M. Pittman and Sons electronics business in New Oxford Shopping Center. He retired from Superior Finishers after 6 years, due to medical issues. Later, he enjoyed wood crafting as a hobby. He especially enjoyed spending time with his many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by 8 children: David Pittman and his wife, Patty of Texas, Mark Allen and his wife, Tammy of Texas, Londa Bradley and her husband, Gary of Texas, John Shorb and his fiancé Thereasa LaRue,of Gardners PA, Michael Pittman and his wife, Jeannette of McSherrystown, PA, Wade Pittman of Gardners, PA, Marlena Grove and her husband, Doug of Hanover, PA and John M. Pittman, Jr. and his wife, Sherrie of St. Augustine, FL, as well as 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Larry Shorb, late husband of Barb Shorb.

A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in private with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to John's favorite charity, St Jude Children's Reasearch Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hershey Medical Center; Development and Alumni Relations, MC HS20; P.O. Box 852; Hershey, PA 17033-0852

To share condolences and view a memorial tribute video, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved