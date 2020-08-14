John Pittman
McSherrystown - John M. Pittman Sr., 84 of McSherrystown, PA entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday August 12th 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Esther I. (Shorb) Pittman with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Born March 17th 1936 in Kingsdale, PA, he was the son of the late Merrill N. Pittman and Altia (Crushong) Pittman.
John was a telephone lineman and electrician. He enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, collecting baseball cards and other collectables. Also, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons. He owned J.M. Pittman and Sons electronics business in New Oxford Shopping Center. He retired from Superior Finishers after 6 years, due to medical issues. Later, he enjoyed wood crafting as a hobby. He especially enjoyed spending time with his many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by 8 children: David Pittman and his wife, Patty of Texas, Mark Allen and his wife, Tammy of Texas, Londa Bradley and her husband, Gary of Texas, John Shorb and his fiancé Thereasa LaRue,of Gardners PA, Michael Pittman and his wife, Jeannette of McSherrystown, PA, Wade Pittman of Gardners, PA, Marlena Grove and her husband, Doug of Hanover, PA and John M. Pittman, Jr. and his wife, Sherrie of St. Augustine, FL, as well as 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Larry Shorb, late husband of Barb Shorb.
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in private with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to John's favorite charity, St Jude Children's Reasearch Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hershey Medical Center; Development and Alumni Relations, MC HS20; P.O. Box 852; Hershey, PA 17033-0852
To share condolences and view a memorial tribute video, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com