John R. Grady
Gettysburg, PA - John R. Grady, 95, of Gettysburg, PA died Friday evening, December 4, 2020 at Lorien Nursing Home in Taneytown, MD.
Born January 11, 1925 in Tobyhanna, PA he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Mary Margaret (Langan) Grady. He was the husband of the late Ruth A. (Riley) Grady who died February 18, 2009.
Mr. Grady was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, PA, where he was very active and, along with his wife, where in charge of bingo for several years. He was a graduate of Catholic University in Washington, DC. He worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a program specialist for 25 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was involved with the Curisillo Movement with the Catholic Church.
John is survived by his five children, Joseph Riley and his wife Sherry, of Gettysburg, PA, Carole Shultz, of Gettysburg, PA, Linda Kernan, of Aspers, PA, Ken Smith and his wife Lynette, of Harrisburg, PA, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Higgs, two grandsons, Jay "Sonny" Shultz, Shawn Shultz, and great grandson, Joseph Conover.
Services for John, because of COVID concerns, will be private and at the convenience of the family, however, there will be a public viewing, Wednesday afternoon, December 9, 2020, from 2-3 PM at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.