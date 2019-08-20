|
|
John R. "Jack" Hart
Hanover - John R. "Jack" Hart, II, 75, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Brethren Home Community.
Born on Tuesday, May 2, 1944 in Hanover, he was a son of the late John Raymond Hart, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Becker Hart. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Bonita Boyd Hart, who died in 2004; siblings, Betty J. Felix, William E. Hart, Mary Louise Goetz, George Robert Hart and Carol Small; and a step-son, Anthony Cogar. Jack was a 1962 graduate of Hanover High School and served with the US Army during the Vietnam War. A retired employee of Robert G. Miller, Inc., he was a member of the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served on the church council, and was a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association and the AmVets Post # 22.
Survivors include his brother, Larry W. Hart and his wife, Jeannette; a step-son, David Sturgeon and his wife, Pam, all of Hanover; two grandchildren, Luke and Shaylee Sturgeon; and several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Taneytown with Pastor Stan Diehl officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, 4699 Teeter Road, Taneytown, MD 21787.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 20, 2019