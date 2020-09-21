1/1
John Reed Sr.
John Reed, Sr.

Glenville - John G. Reed, Sr., 68, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Sandy Reed; together they shared 48 years of marriage.

Born April 6, 1952 in Baltimore, he was a son of the late Manola Reed.

John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. John was a loyal friend and hard worker; his greatest joys in life were making people happy and being a provider for his loving family.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by two children, John G. Reed, Jr. of Hanover, Terri Roberts and her husband Ryan of Spring Grove; two grandchildren, Savannah Roberts, Kristin Reed and her Fiance Devin Gladfelter, his only brother, Wade Reed of Glenville and many other loving extended family members and friends.

A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Joseph Sheeler officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

For those that are not able to attend the service in person due to COVID-19, you may live stream the service by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on John's obituary. At the top of his obituary will be a link that you can use to watch the funeral live starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To share memories of John G. Reed, Sr. and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
