John Silcox Jr.
Hanover - John VanKirk Silcox Jr. "Jack", age 92, passed away, suddenly, at his home on February 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Susanna (Judd) Silcox; together they shared over 66 years of marriage.
Jack was born in Trenton NJ on January 23, 1928 and was the son of the late John VanKirk Silcox and Mae (Carnochan) Silcox. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Business and also attended the Harvard School of Business. He was the President of the Bank of Hanover for many years and retired in 1990. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, where he was very active and served on many committees. He was also a former Boy Scout Leader in Spring Grove and was a longtime member of the Hanover Rotary.
In addition to his wife Susanna; he is survived by his son John V. Silcox III of Glen Alpine NC; his daughter Martha Silcox Gardner and her husband Greg of San Jose CA; his daughter in law Mary Ellen Lowry of Durham NC; his grandchildren Annie, Jim, Caroline, Rebecca, Joanna, Michael, Ruth and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son James E. Silcox and his sister Muriel Schaffer. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his son at Spring Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020