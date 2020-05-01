Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Uncle John/Pop" Stickles Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Uncle John/Pop" Stickles Sr. Obituary
John "Uncle John/Pop" Stickles, Sr.

Manchester - John "Uncle John/ Pop" Stickles, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2020, after a long illness of Still's disease. Born on October 8, 1942, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Lionel Edward, Sr. and Susie (Chappell) Stickles. He was married to the love of his life, Ellen (Hooper) Stickles, his devoted wife of 42 years.

Surviving are sons, John Stickles, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Sykesville, and Jay Stickles and wife, Stephanie, of Glenville, PA. Also survived by grandchildren Coyote, Kyle and wife Sabrina, Savannah, Yonahga, and Emma. Great-grandchildren Blake and Bobby. Also survived by siblings, M. Elaine Leese, Robert H. Stickles, Sr. and wife Alene, Anna May Schaffer, Cecil (Pat) Stickles and wife Nancy. Also survived by a brother-in-law, Wayne Hooper and wife Donna. John was predeceased by his twin brother Dean, brother Lionel E. Stickles, Jr., and his sister Emma Virginia Jennie Markle.

John was very family oriented. He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved working on his nephew's late model race car, his 1955 Chevy, enjoyed the many trips to racing events and Nascar, and was a member of the West Manhiem Hunting Camp. He enjoyed the many vacations with his family and friends. John was a 1962 graduate of North Carroll High School and worked for A.G. Parrott, G.V. Hooper and Monumental Paving. He served proudly in the National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 and/or NORD, Inc. - Donations, Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 (for Still's Research).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -