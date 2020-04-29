|
John T. Murphy
New Oxford - John T. Murphy, 92, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lois W. (Wege) Murphy who died March 6, 1997, and Peggy D. (Kiick) Murphy who died August 3, 2016.
Born June 8, 1927 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Nicholas D. and Helen G. (Little) Murphy.
John was retired from Iron Workers Local 404 in Harrisburg and Iron Workers Local 36 in Easton, and he was a 1945 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. John was a proud member of the United States Army, having served at the Panama Canal during World War II. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and a life member of the Hanover American Legion and Hanover Fire Department. John was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Carole A. Myers and husband Robert of Spring Grove, and Julie M. Wrights and husband Andrew of New Oxford; a son-in-law, William D. Krug of Hanover; six grandchildren, Rob Myers and wife Karen, Karen Mumma and companion Tim, Jennifer Ormond and husband Michael, William Krug and wife Jennifer, Amy Messinger and fiancé Adam, and Christopher Wrights and companion Deanna; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Claire Krug; and twelve siblings, Joseph, William, Nicholas, Michael, George, Angela, and Elaine Murphy, and Rose Marie Dukes, Mary Louise Markle, Helen Thomas, Kathleen Rohrbaugh, and Anne McKim.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Myers, Rob Myers, Andrew Wrights, Adam Fuhrman, William Krug, and Mike Ormond.
Contributions in memory of John may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020