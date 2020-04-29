Resources
More Obituaries for John Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Murphy Obituary
John T. Murphy

New Oxford - John T. Murphy, 92, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Lois W. (Wege) Murphy who died March 6, 1997, and Peggy D. (Kiick) Murphy who died August 3, 2016.

Born June 8, 1927 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Nicholas D. and Helen G. (Little) Murphy.

John was retired from Iron Workers Local 404 in Harrisburg and Iron Workers Local 36 in Easton, and he was a 1945 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. John was a proud member of the United States Army, having served at the Panama Canal during World War II. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and a life member of the Hanover American Legion and Hanover Fire Department. John was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Carole A. Myers and husband Robert of Spring Grove, and Julie M. Wrights and husband Andrew of New Oxford; a son-in-law, William D. Krug of Hanover; six grandchildren, Rob Myers and wife Karen, Karen Mumma and companion Tim, Jennifer Ormond and husband Michael, William Krug and wife Jennifer, Amy Messinger and fiancé Adam, and Christopher Wrights and companion Deanna; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Claire Krug; and twelve siblings, Joseph, William, Nicholas, Michael, George, Angela, and Elaine Murphy, and Rose Marie Dukes, Mary Louise Markle, Helen Thomas, Kathleen Rohrbaugh, and Anne McKim.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Myers, Rob Myers, Andrew Wrights, Adam Fuhrman, William Krug, and Mike Ormond.

Contributions in memory of John may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -