John T. Walker
McSherrystown - John T. "Buddy" Walker, 85, of McSherrystown, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Nora Marie (Wilhelm) Walker who died September 2, 2015.
Born November 14, 1933 in Saltville, VA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Zelfeylou "Lucille" (Atkins) Walker.
Buddy was retired from P.H. Glatfelter Co. with over 24 years of service. He greatly enjoyed the days he spent fishing with his 3 grandsons, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving is one daughter, Joan Folmer and husband Tom of McSherrystown; three grandsons, Adam Folmer and wife Danielle, Justin Walker and wife Emily and Brock Walker; two great-grandchildren, Colin Walker and Evelyn Walker; four siblings, Donald Walker of Reading, Patsey Jianniney of Red Lion and Barbara Little and Deborah Walker both of Delta. He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Walker and three siblings, Nora Bell, Willard Walker and Ruth Rife.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home. Per John's wishes, everyone attending the service should dress casual.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Folmer, Randy and Cameron Doll, and his three grandsons.
Contributions in memory of John may be made to the of South-Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019